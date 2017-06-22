Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Prince Philip leaves London…

Prince Philip leaves London hospital after treatment

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 5:49 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip was discharged Thursday from a London hospital after he was treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after he fell ill with an infection related to an existing health condition that wasn’t made public.

Philip, who turned 96 earlier this month, was driven from the hospital Thursday. Officials said he was in good spirits during his two nights’ stay there.

His brief admission to the hospital meant he missed out on two major events in the queen’s calendar — the state opening of Parliament on Wednesday and the Royal Ascot horse races.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

In May, Philip announced he was stepping down from public life and wouldn’t take on new charity roles after more than six decades of service.

The royal has been hospitalized several times in recent years, including for treatment of a blocked coronary artery in 2011 and a bladder infection in 2012, but he has been in generally good health.

The queen, 91, maintains her regular schedule of public appearances.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Prince Philip leaves London…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.