Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Prominent Turkish journalists on…

Prominent Turkish journalists on trial over failed coup

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 8:28 am < a min read
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — The trial has opened in Istanbul against 17 people, mostly journalists, accused of links to last year’s failed coup attempt.

Those on trial on Monday include prominent journalist Nazli Ilicak, former newspaper chief editor Ahmet Altan and his brother Mehmet Altan, an economics professor and writer. They are accused of having prior knowledge of the coup attempt and of supporting it.

Turkey blames U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his movement for the coup attempt. Gulen has denied involvement.

Ilicak and the Altan brothers are among six jailed defendants. Ten other suspects, including Ekrem Dumanli, the former editor-in-chief of the Gulen-linked Zaman newspaper, are at large and being in absentia. Another defendant is free.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

More than 100 separate trials linked to the July 15 failed coup are currently underway.

Related Topics
Media News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Prominent Turkish journalists on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Ships arrive at Boston Harbor to celebrate Sail Boston event

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.