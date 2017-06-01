Sports Listen

World News

Proposed UN resolution would sanction 15 North Koreans

By EDITH M. LEDERER June 1, 2017 4:52 pm < a min read
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.S.-drafted resolution circulated to the U.N. Security Council calls for sanctions on 15 North Korean individuals and four entities linked to the country’s nuclear and missile programs.

The resolution is expected to be put to a vote Friday, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement.

The draft, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, would impose a global travel ban and asset freeze on a range of individuals from the man suspected of heading North Korea’s overseas espionage operations and foreign intelligence collection to officials who control the media and key government and military appointments.

It would also freeze the assets of two trading companies, a bank and the Strategic Rocket Force of the Korean People’s Army, which is in charge of all ballistic missile programs.

