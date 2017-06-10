Sports Listen

Queen Mary 2 liner involved in mid-Atlantic yacht rescue

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 1:12 pm < a min read
LONDON (AP) — The Queen Mary 2 cruise liner has rescued a sailor taking part in a trans-Atlantic yacht race after several vessels were damaged in rough seas.

The Royal Western Yacht Club in Plymouth, southwest England, says three boats set off emergency beacons Friday amid 60-knot (69 mph, 111 kph) winds and 50-foot (15-meter) waves.

Canada’s coast guard sent ships and air support to the boats. Cruise line Cunard said the Queen Mary rescued a lone yachtsman as part of the operation.

The ship’s captain, Chris Wells, said Saturday the yachtsman “is safe and well.”

The yacht club said everyone aboard three damaged boats was rescued and no injuries were reported. Two other boats were also damaged.

The boats were taking part in a race from Plymouth to Newport, Rhode Island.

