World News

Rebels attack Philippine village, possibly to divert troops

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 10:31 pm < a min read
KIDAPAWAN, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say Muslim rebels are engaging troops in a gunbattle in a southern village in an attack that may be an attempt to divert the military’s focus away from the militants who have laid siege on southern Marawi city.

Police Chief Inspector Realan Mamon tells The Associated Press by telephone that an unspecified number of gunmen belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters raided the village of Malagakit in North Cotabato province at dawn Wednesday and engaged government forces in a firefight. Villagers have fled to safety.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla says the gunmen targeted a patrol base of pro-government militiamen and the attack maybe an effort by the militants to divert troop focus on the Marawi offensive.

