World News

Refugees, migrants evacuated from old Athens airport site

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 2:28 am < a min read
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police are evacuating hundreds of migrants and refugees from a makeshift shelter set up inside the abandoned buildings of Athens’ old airport.

A heavy police presence blocked off all access to the Hellenikon airport site Friday morning as the roughly 600 migrants collected their belongings and began boarding buses to refugee camps elsewhere in Greece.

Police said about 350 people, mainly families, would go to a camp in Thebes, about 70 kilometres northwest of Athens, while the remainder of mainly single people would go to Derveni, about 140 kilometres west of the capital.

The evacuation was proceeding smoothly and no violence was reported.

About 60,000 refugees and migrants are in Greece, which was the main entry point for people seeking to enter the European Union last year.

