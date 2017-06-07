Sports Listen

Rights group asks Germany to arrest CIA deputy director

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 4:00 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — A civil rights group is asking German authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the deputy director of the CIA over claims she oversaw the torture of terrorism suspects 15 years ago.

The non-profit European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights has submitted a legal brief to German federal prosecutors alleging Gina Haspel allowed the waterboarding of prisoners at a secret U.S. detention center in Thailand.

Critics say the waterboarding amounts to torture, because prisoners are made to feel they are drowning.

In February, Haspel became the first female career CIA officer selected as deputy director.

The agency declined to comment on the German group’s legal efforts to have Haspel arrested.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said Wednesday the evidence would be reviewed as a matter of course.

