Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Rights group criticizes use…

Rights group criticizes use of white phosphorous against IS

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 3:15 am < a min read
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Human Rights Watch says the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq is endangering civilians by using artillery-delivered white phosphorous.

Steve Goose, the arms director for the New-York-based rights group, says in a statement Wednesday that “no matter how white phosphorus” is used, it poses “a high risk of horrific and long-lasting harm” in crowded cities like Raqqa and Mosul.

HRW, citing research and media reports, refers to several incidents in Raqqa and Mosul where artillery-fired white phosphorous was used but could not determine if there were casualties. The group says the rationale for the use of the weapon is unclear as the U.S.-led coalition doesn’t comment on specific incidents.

White phosphorous is designed to illuminate battlefields at night, but can cause severe and lasting burns.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Rights group criticizes use…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard training mission

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.