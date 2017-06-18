Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Romania ruling party goes…

Romania ruling party goes to Parliament to remove premier

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 8:44 am < a min read
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s ruling party will submit a vote of no-confidence against its own government after it withdrew its support for the prime minister.

But Sorin Grindeanu has refused to quit, sparking a political crisis.

The center-left Social Democratic Party convened lawmakers Sunday to read out the motion against the government, a day earlier than scheduled, in its efforts to remove Grindeanu, accused of not implementing the party program. Parliament will vote Wednesday on whether to dismiss the government.

Grindeanu, in office since January, denies he has underperformed. He claims the powerful party chairman, Liviu Dragnea, who can’t be prime minister because of a conviction in 2016 for vote rigging, wants to install a party loyalist as premier.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The Social Democrats and their political allies need 233 votes to remove the government.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Romania ruling party goes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.