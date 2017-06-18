Romania ruling party goes to Parliament to remove premier

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s ruling party will submit a vote of no-confidence against its own government after it withdrew its support for the prime minister.

But Sorin Grindeanu has refused to quit, sparking a political crisis.

The center-left Social Democratic Party convened lawmakers Sunday to read out the motion against the government, a day earlier than scheduled, in its efforts to remove Grindeanu, accused of not implementing the party program. Parliament will vote Wednesday on whether to dismiss the government.

Grindeanu, in office since January, denies he has underperformed. He claims the powerful party chairman, Liviu Dragnea, who can’t be prime minister because of a conviction in 2016 for vote rigging, wants to install a party loyalist as premier.

The Social Democrats and their political allies need 233 votes to remove the government.