Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Romanian military fighter jet…

Romanian military fighter jet crashes in field, pilot ejects

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 5:39 am < a min read
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities say that a Romanian military fighter jet has crashed in a wheat field near the Black Sea port of Constanta. The pilot ejected from the plane.

A spokesman for the Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport told The Associated Press that the Russian-made MiG 21 Lancer crashed Monday morning shortly after takeoff during a training flight.

Adrian Jiga said the pilot ejected from the plane and is unconscious, saying there were no more details on his condition. He said firefighters were sent to extinguish the blaze and medical rescue workers were sent to the scene.

He said the plane’s wreckage is located about eight kilometers (five miles) from the airport, near the village of Nazarcea.

Advertisement

Romania’s air force has 35 MiG 21s, of which more than 20 are in active service.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Romanian military fighter jet…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.