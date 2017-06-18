Sports Listen

Rout by Macron’s party expected in French parliament vote

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 2:09 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — French voters are casting ballots in the final round of parliamentary elections that could clinch President Emmanuel Macron’s hold on power, as his fledgling party overturns politics as usual.

Pollsters say that after routing traditional parties in last week’s first-round vote, Macron’s Republic on the Move! party could win up to 450 seats Sunday in the 577-seat National Assembly, the powerful lower chamber.

That would allow Macron to move fast with promised legislation, notably on changing labor laws to make hiring and firing easier.

Candidates from the conservative party, The Republicans, are expected to form the largest opposition group, with 70-110 seats, according to pollsters.

Less than half of the 47.5 million-strong electorate turned out last Sunday, a record low that especially punished Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front party.

