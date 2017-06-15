Sports Listen

Somali soldiers end bloody restaurant siege by extremists

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 1:20 am < a min read
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s security forces early Thursday morning ended a night-long siege by al-Shabab Islamic extremists at a popular Mogadishu restaurant.

Survivors of the attack were led by soldiers from the Pizza House restaurant building. The injured were taken by ambulances.

Soldiers surrounded the restaurant building and used guns mounted on the backs of vehicles to neutralize the militants. Troops entered the ground floor while the insurgent snipers held positions upstairs.

All five attackers were killed and after dawn the soldiers secured the building, said senior Somali police office Capt. Mohamed Hussein. The troops’ efforts to take control of the Pizza House restaurant were slowed by the darkness of night, forcing them to wait until morning, said Hussein.

The roofs were blown off the Pizza House restaurant and nearby buildings from the powerful blasts.

High casualties are feared in the attack on the busy restaurant. The bodies of five girls thought to have been killed by the militants were found in the restaurant, said police. Inside the building, the body of a Syrian man who worked as a chef at restaurant lay near the rubble of a blood-spattered and bullet-marked wall.

