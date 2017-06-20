South Africa-born lawyer who defended Mandela dies

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Nelson Mandela Foundation has paid tribute to the late Joel Joffe, a South Africa-born human rights lawyer who defended Mandela during a 1960s trial at which the anti-apartheid leader was sentenced to life in prison.

Joel Joffe, who died in London on Sunday at the age of 85, was part of the defense team for Mandela and other leaders of the movement against white minority rule who were tried for sabotage in the Rivonia trial. He later moved to Britain and was made a member of the House of Lords in the parliament.

The Mandela foundation on Monday expressed sadness at Joffe’s death and said he helped many other people in his career.

Mandela, who was jailed for 27 years, became South Africa’s first black president in 1994.