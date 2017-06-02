Sports Listen

Space capsule with 2 astronauts returns to Earth

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 10:45 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying two astronauts to Earth after a half-year aboard the International Space Station has landed.

The capsule with Russia’s Oleg Novitsky and Thomas Pesquet of France descended under a red-and-white parachute and landed on schedule at 8:10 p.m. (1410 GMT) Friday on the steppes of Kazakhstan outside the city of Dzhezkazgan, about 2,200 kilometers (1,370 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Both were extracted from the capsule, which came to rest on its side, within 15 minutes and appeared to be in good condition.

Although Soyuz capsules have three seats, one was unoccupied because NASA’s Peggy Whitson’s mission aboard the space station has been extended by three months.

Pesquet and Novitsky spent 194 days aboard the orbiting space laboratory.

