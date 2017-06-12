Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Taliban's No. 2 denies…

Taliban’s No. 2 denies role in Kabul bombing

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 1:56 am < a min read
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s second in command and head of the militant Haqqani network is denying any involvement in recent deadly attacks in Kabul and western Afghanistan.

In an audio message sent by a Taliban spokesman, Sirajuddin Haqqani says the Taliban were not involved in the attacks. He condemned the suicide truck bombing in Kabul on May 31, which was followed by more suicide attacks during a funeral and a bombing near a mosque in Herat province.

Haqqani insisted that all three attacks were not planned by the Taliban and that the Taliban do not plan attacks in which civilians can be harmed.

The truck bombing killed more than 150 in the deadliest single attack in the country since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion to topple the Taliban. No one has claimed responsibility.

Advertisement

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Taliban's No. 2 denies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.