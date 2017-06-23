Sports Listen

The Latest: Bombings at market in northwest Pakistan kill 15

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 9:24 am 1 min read
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Latest on the day’s attacks in Pakistan (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A Pakistani government official says twin bombings, minutes apart, have hit a crowded market in the country’s northwestern tribal region, killing at least 15 people and wounding 70.

Local government administrator Zahid Hussain says the bomb attacks took place at the Tori market in Parachinar on Friday afternoon. He says authorities are transporting the dead and wounded to hospitals.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the region has been battered by bitter sectarian violence, in which Sunni militant groups have targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiite Muslims in the area.

___

9 a.m.

A suicide car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in southwestern Pakistan has killed 11 people and wounded 20.

Police spokesman Shahzada Farhat said explosion near the police chief’s office in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, was powerful enough that it was heard across the city, shattering windows on nearby buildings.

The bombing came ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, which follows the holy month of Ramadan, expected to end this weekend.

A breakaway Taliban faction later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was part of the militants’ campaign to enforce Islamic law. Asad Mansoor, spokesman for Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, vowed more such attacks.

Later, the Islamic State group said in a competing claim that it was behind the attack. The competing claims could not be reconciled.

The Associated Press

