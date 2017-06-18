Sports Listen

The Latest: Council says van struck people leaving mosque

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 9:47 pm 1 min read
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on a London crash in which a vehicle struck pedestrians (all times local):

2:30 a.m.

The Muslim Council says a van has “run over worshippers” leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.

Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested.

The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims.

People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding.

Further details were not immediately available.

___

1:30 a.m.

A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested.

Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.

Transportation officials said roads in the area were being closed. Many police cars and ambulances responded to the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Britain’s terrorist alert has been set at “severe” meaning an attack is highly likely.

The Associated Press

