The Latest: India’s prime minister condemns London attacks

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 1:30 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the attacks in London Bridge area (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attacks in London, saying they caused shock and anguish.

He says in a brief statement after returning from Europe that his thoughts are with the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the injured.

___

6:25 a.m.

Police specialists are collecting evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed six people and injured more than 30 others.

Prime Minister Theresa May planned to chair an emergency security Cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

The assault began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Witnesses say three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.

More than 30 victims are being treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents.” Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley says while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continues.

World News
The Associated Press

