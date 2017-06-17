Sports Listen

The Latest: Iraq captures border crossing to Syria from IS

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 6:20 am 1 min read
BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The Iraqi military says it has captured a border crossing with Syria from the Islamic State group.

Tribal forces and border police, supported by Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition aircraft, took part in the operation to take the al-Waleed crossing, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement Saturday.

Al-Waleed, in the far west of Iraq, fell to the Islamic State group in 2015, giving the militants full control of the Iraq-Syria border, which they vowed to erase as part of their ambition to build a caliphate.

In recent months the militants have been coming under increasing pressure in the country’s western deserts from government forces.

11:55 a.m.

The Syrian military has announced the cessation of all combat operations in the southern city of Daraa for 48 hours in support of national reconciliation.

The announcement Saturday comes days after the contested city witnessed some of the worst fighting in months amid fears by opposition activists that the government will try to take Daraa, where the country’s civil war began in 2011.

In a statement, the army’s General Command said that all combat operations will stop as of Saturday 12 p.m. (0900 GMT) for 48 hours.

A “de-escalation agreement” brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey in May has not brought any relief to the city, activists said. The agreement covers four zones in Syria where the rebels are fighting pro-government forces.

