Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: London fire…

The Latest: London fire donations overwhelming centers

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 3:13 am 1 min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the London high-rise fire (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Community centers in London have been overwhelmed by the number of donations flooding in for those left homeless by a high-rise apartment building fire.

So much food, clothing, shoes and other items have been coming in that the centers, churches and mosques have had to start turning away new donations. At least 12 people have been killed in the inferno at the 24-story building, with the death toll expected to rise. Dozens of others have been hospitalized.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Missing people posters have been put up throughout the north London neighborhood of North Kensington. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has offered free food for survivors at one of his nearby eateries.

___

7:40 a.m.

London fire investigators are painstakingly searching for more victims of an inferno that engulfed a high-rise apartment building and killed at least 12 residents.

Authorities say the death toll is expected to rise as emergency workers sift through more of the wreckage on Thursday.

The fire early Wednesday in the 24-story building in west London’s North Kensington district also injured dozens, 18 of them critically, and left an unknown number missing. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants’ group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.

When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.

More than 1 million pounds ($1.27 million) has been raised to help victims of the tragedy as volunteers and charities worked through the night to find shelter and food for people who lost their homes.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: London fire…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.