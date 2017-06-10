The Latest: May’s top aides resign after UK election fiasco

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the outcome of Britain’s general election (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s two chiefs of staff have resigned in the wake of the Conservative Party’s disastrous election result.

The party said Saturday that Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill have quit.

The pair formed part of May’s small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party’s lackluster campaign and unpopular election platform.

In an article for the Conservative Home website, Timothy conceded that the campaign had failed to communicate “Theresa’s positive plan for the future,” and to notice surging support for the opposition Labour Party.

Some senior Tories have made the removal of Hill and Timothy a condition for continuing to support May, who has vowed to remain prime minister despite the Conservatives’ losing their overall majority in Parliament.

9:45 a.m.

Beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May is appointing new members of her government after several of them lost their seats in Parliament in this week’s general election that proved disastrous for her Conservative Party.

May’s office has already said that the senior Cabinet members — Treasury chief Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd — will keep their current jobs, but she is expected to reshuffle the lower ranks of ministers.

May’s party fell short of an overall majority following Thursday’s vote, and plans to work with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

May’s position seems safe for the near future because Britain must start negotiations later this month on leaving the European Union, but most British newspapers agreed Saturday that she is only just clinging on.