Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Saudi Arabia…

The Latest: Saudi Arabia cuts diplomatic ties to Qatar

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 11:01 pm 1 min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Latest on the Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar (all times local):

7 a.m.

Saudi Arabia says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar and it has pulled all Qatari troops from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia made the announcement via its state-run Saudi Press Agency early Monday. It appeared to be timed in concert with an earlier announcement by Bahrain similarly cutting ties.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Qatar had no immediate comment.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf’s Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency. It has spiraled since.

___

6:50 a.m.

Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.

Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement early Monday saying it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital of Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

The ministry’s statement said Qatari citizens needed to leave Bahrain within two weeks and that air and sea traffic between the two countries would be halted. It wasn’t immediately clear how that would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers.

Bahrain blamed Qatar’s “media incitement, support for armed terrorist activities and funding linked to Iranian groups to carry out sabotage and spreading chaos in Bahrain” for its decision.

Qatar had no immediate comment.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Saudi Arabia…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.