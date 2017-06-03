Sports Listen

The Latest: Tube stations shut after London Bridge incident

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 6:13 pm < a min read
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on an incident on London Bridge (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

London’s transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.

An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets.

London Metropolitan Police have said only that they are dealing with an incident on the bridge, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that people should follow police on Twitter for updates.

Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.

___

11 p.m.

British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.

