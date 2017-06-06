The Latest: US decries human rights situation in Venezuela

GENEVA (AP) — The Latest on the visit of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to Geneva and the U.N. Human Rights Council (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has decried the “rapidly deteriorating human rights situation” in Venezuela, and says its government should withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council if it can’t address the problem.

Nikki Haley took about four minutes to deliver her highly-anticipated remarks to the council as it opened its three-week summer session on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Reiterating concerns voiced by officials of President Donald Trump’s administration about the effectiveness of the 47-member body, she said the United States is “looking carefully at this council and our participation in it.”

Haley also said it is “essential that this council address its chronic anti-Israel bias if it is to have any credibility.”

She called on the council to adopt “the strongest possible resolutions on the critical human rights situations in Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Belarus and Ukraine, and that it follow up to prevent further human rights violations and abuses in those countries.”

___

10:35 a.m.

The U.N. human rights chief has decried over 2,000 years of Jewish suffering culminating in the “colossal crime” of the Holocaust.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein also says Palestinians today mark “a half-century of deep suffering under occupation imposed by military force.”

Zeid, a Jordanian prince, acknowledged that some people would respond “that the experiences of the two peoples are not equivalent: How could I mention them in one breath?

“Indeed, I agree: The Holocaust was so monstrous and so mathematically planned and executed, it has no parallel, no modern equal.”

He said ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian areas was essential for peace.

Most of Zeid’s speech Tuesday to the Human Rights Council denounced a lack of access for his staffers and rights experts to countries to investigate alleged human rights violations.