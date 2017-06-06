Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Tillerson: Trump says look…

Tillerson: Trump says look past turmoil and re-engage Russia

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 12:46 am < a min read
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump has asked him to rebuild the U.S.’s relationship with Russia and not allow political turmoil over possible ties to his campaign to get in the way.

Tillerson says relations with Russia are at a low point and deteriorating, and Trump asked him to try to stabilize the relationship and rebuild trust.

The top U.S. diplomat spoke Tuesday in Wellington, New Zealand, where he met with Prime Minister Bill English.

Tillerson also said he couldn’t comment on the possibility evidence could be uncovered that could bring down the administration because “I have no direct knowledge.”

Advertisement

He says Trump has been clear with him that he should not allow the uproar over the Russia investigations to impede him from working on the relationship.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Tillerson: Trump says look…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.