UK Parliament opening date set, suggesting Tory deal reached

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 6:14 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says the state opening of Parliament will take place on June 21.

The announcement by Andrea Leadsom suggests that Prime Minister Theresa May and the Northern Ireland-based Democratic Unionist Party have struck an agreement or are close to one.

May is holding talks Thursday with other Northern Ireland political parties amid warnings the expected DUP deal will undermine the peace process.

May needs the support of the DUP to govern, after a disastrous election result in which she lost her parliamentary majority.

The opening was set to take place on Monday, but was delayed amid negotiations.

World News
