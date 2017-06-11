Sports Listen

UK prime minister appoints Cabinet after election drubbing

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 1:08 pm < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May has named a Cabinet to lead her Conservative minority government after last week’s humbling election result. Some of the key players:

Prime Minister — Theresa May

First Secretary of State — Damian Green

Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury) — Philip Hammond

Chief Secretary to the Treasury — Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary — Boris Johnson

Home Secretary — Amber Rudd

Exiting the European Union — David Davis

Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor — David Lidington

Defense — Michael Fallon

Business — Greg Clark

Work and Pensions — David Gauke

Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities — Justine Greening

Health — Jeremy Hunt

Transport — Chris Grayling

International Development — Priti Patel

Communities and Local Government — Sajid Javid

Wales Secretary — Alun Cairns

Government Chief Whip — Gavin Williamson

