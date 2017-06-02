Sports Listen

UN agency says Iran in compliance of landmark nuclear deal

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 10:49 am < a min read
VIENNA (AP) — The U.N. nuclear agency says that Iran has taken its heavy water producing plant offline for maintenance, a move that keeps it from violating a landmark nuclear agreement by keeping the amount of the reactor coolant under the limits proscribed by the deal.

A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency seen by The Associated Press said Friday that a May 27 inspection showed “the plant … shut down” for maintenance. It says Tehran’s heavy water stockpile then was 128.2 metric tons, just under the limit of 130 metric tons (over 143 tons.)

Heavy water cools reactors that can produce plutonium used to make the core of nuclear warheads. The IAEA last year said that Tehran had slightly exceeded the limit, but later said it was again in compliance.

