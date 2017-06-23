Sports Listen

UN chief seeks $8 billion for South Sudan refugee crisis

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 5:37 am < a min read
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general is making a plea for protection of refugees around the world, saying some richer countries haven’t been as tolerant as some in Africa.

Antonio Guterres on Friday addressed a U.N.-backed summit in Uganda that seeks $8 billion for nearly a million South Sudanese refugees and the host communities that officials say are near the breaking point.

Guterres has said Uganda last year received three times more refugees from South Sudan than those crossing the central Mediterranean.

He called South Sudan’s refugee influx “the biggest exodus of refugees in Africa since the Rwanda genocide” of 1994.

The East African nation now hosts 950,000 people from South Sudan in what has become the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis. Most have arrived in the past year.

