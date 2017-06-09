UN condemns Hamas for tunnel under schools in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — A U.N. aid agency that helps Palestinians in Gaza has condemned the territory’s Hamas rulers after discovering a tunnel under two of its schools for boys.

UNWRA said Friday it “condemns the existence of such tunnels in the strongest possible terms” and “robustly intervened and protested to Hamas.”

It said the tunnel “has no entry or exit points” on school premises and will be shut.

Hamas is trying to rebuild its vast underground tunnel network used to carry out attacks inside Israel and store weapons that was damaged in the 2014 war.

Israel has long accused Hamas of exploiting civilian infrastructure and of using supplies for military installations instead of civilian projects.

The Islamic militant group has fought three wars since seizing Gaza from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007.