World News

UN rights chief decries Palestinian, Israeli suffering

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 4:37 am < a min read
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has decried over 2,000 years of Jewish suffering culminating in the “colossal crime” of the Holocaust.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein also says Palestinians today mark “a half-century of deep suffering under occupation imposed by military force.”

Zeid, a Jordanian prince, acknowledged that some people would respond “that the experiences of the two peoples are not equivalent: How could I mention them in one breath?

“Indeed, I agree: The Holocaust was so monstrous and so mathematically planned and executed, it has no parallel, no modern equal.”

He said ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian areas was essential for peace.

Most of Zeid’s speech Tuesday to the Human Rights Council denounced a lack of access for his staffers and rights experts to countries to investigate alleged human rights violations.

World News
