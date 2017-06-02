Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN votes to add…

UN votes to add 15 North Koreans, 4 entities to UN blacklist

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 5:07 pm < a min read
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution adding 15 North Korean individuals and four entities linked to the country’s nuclear and missile programs to a U.N. sanctions blacklist.

The U.S.-drafted resolution doesn’t impose any new sanctions over North Korea’s latest missile tests as the U.S. and its Western allies had sought because China, the country closest to North Korea, was opposed.

But U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said after Friday’s vote that “the Security Council is sending a clear message to North Korea today: Stop firing ballistic missiles or face the consequences.”

The proposed resolution would impose a global travel ban and asset freeze on a range of North Koreans, including the man believed to head overseas espionage operations and foreign intelligence collection.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN votes to add…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.