US Def. Sec’y Mattis touts Trump predecessors’ Asia policy

By ROBERT BURNS June 2, 2017 2:11 am < a min read
SINGAPORE (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration’s defense policy toward Asia will look a lot like that of its predecessors.

He outlined policy goals in remarks to reporters traveling with him from Hawaii to Singapore on Friday.

In Singapore he will speak at an international security conference and meet with his counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and other allies in the region.

Mattis said the administration is emphasizing diplomacy over military force in pursuing its goals in Asia, which include stability, partnerships and helping Asian nations sustain their own security.

