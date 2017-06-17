Sports Listen

World News

US issues security alert for Istanbul, which Turkey refutes

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 6:12 am < a min read
ISTANBUL (AP) — A U.S. Consulate in Turkey has alerted its citizens of heightened security in an Istanbul neighborhood because of a possible terror threat.

The statement released late Friday said the Turkish security presence was increased in the central district of Mecidiyekoy and cited a specific street. It said the consulate didn’t have additional information on the specifics of the threat and asked American citizens to remain vigilant.

Turkey’s foreign ministry issued a statement Saturday saying “U.S. authorities made this statement based on normal precautions taken by our security forces rather than any concrete intelligence.”

The U.S. issues security messages and travel warnings throughout the world to inform its citizens of threats and protests. The U.S. Embassy and consulates in Turkey issued at least 22 such messages this year.

