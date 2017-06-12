Sports Listen

US opts out of G7 pledge committing to Paris climate accord

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 9:06 am < a min read
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — The United States has refused to sign a Group of Seven pledge that calls the Paris climate accord the “irreversible” global tool to address climate change.

The G7 environment ministers issued a final communique Monday after their two-day meeting, the first since the United States announced it was withdrawing from the Paris climate pact.

In a footnote to the communique, the United States said it wouldn’t join with the other six countries in supporting their Paris commitments.

The footnote said: “The United States will continue to engage with key international partners in a manner that is consistent with our domestic priorities, preserving both a strong economy and a healthy environment.”

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal earlier this month.

