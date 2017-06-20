Vatican auditor latest resignation in finance reform effort

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s auditor general has resigned in the latest twist in the Holy See’s long-running effort to get its financial statements in order.

A Vatican statement Tuesday said Libero Milone had offered his resignation and Pope Francis had accepted it. A search is underway for a replacement.

No reason was given, but Milone along with Cardinal George Pell — prefect of the Vatican’s economy secretariat — have clashed with the Vatican bureaucracy over auditing issues, particularly with the office in charge of the Vatican’s assets and patrimony, APSA. The latest incident concerned a turf battle over the role of external auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Milone’s departure will likely be seen as a further blow to Pell, whose once broad mandate to oversee the Vatican’s finances has been steadily weakened.