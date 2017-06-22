Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Venice's first female gondolier…

Venice’s first female gondolier announces he’s transgender

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 1:43 pm < a min read
Share

ROME (AP) — A gondolier who made headlines a decade ago for being the first woman to enter the male-dominated cadre of Venice’s canal rowers has announced he is transgender.

Alex Hai made the revelation Wednesday on Facebook and in a lengthy interview on Radiolab.

He wrote: “It is inaccurate to refer to me as ‘she’ or ‘Alexandra’ for any reason.”

Hai won a legal battle in 2007 and became the first official female gondolier to row tourists around the lagoon city.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

In the Facebook post, Hai said he had mastered rowing “while in the body of a woman.” But he said he was not a woman “and the struggle of feminism is not my personal struggle. I simply want to do the work I’m passionate about.”

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Venice's first female gondolier…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Specialist Meghan Schiavo rappels off wall during training exercise

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.