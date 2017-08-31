Listen Live Sports

Another Brexit week: little progress, more acrimony

August 31, 2017 6:04 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Diplomats in Brussels involved in the latest negotiating session on Britain’s exit from the European Union say discussions have become more acrimonious.

Officials from both sides, who were on Thursday wrapping up four days of talks at EU headquarters, say the discussions have yielded little amid bickering over everything from arrangements for health protection after Brexit actually takes place in March 2019 to Britain’s divorce bill.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and chief negotiator Michel Barnier have complained that Britain has still not produced sufficient information for the talks to move onto trade matters.

Meanwhile, British diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said some EU papers, including those on Britain’s outstanding bill, were too flimsy for decisive debate.

