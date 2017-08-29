Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
AP Interview: Russian economy boss: sanctions no longer bite

August 29, 2017 7:39 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Russia’s up-and-coming economy minister says his country is no longer suffering from U.S. and EU sanctions, and sees better prospects for future trade in Asia.

Maxim Oreshkin told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Russian economy is on track to grow at least 2 percent this year. That would be a first after 2014, when the economy sank into recession driven by sinking oil prices and sanctions over Russian actions in Ukraine.

Speaking in Paris, Oreshkin slammed new U.S. sanctions imposed last month but said his country has “turned the corner” thanks to domestic reforms.

While the EU remains a key trade player, he said, “we see more willingness on the Asian side to work with us.”

He wouldn’t comment on speculation he could be a future prime minister.

