Brussels troops stop alleged attacker; media says he’s shot

August 25, 2017 3:53 pm
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s anti-terror crisis center says soldiers have “neutralized” a man in downtown Brussels, amid media reports that the man may have been shot after attacking troops with a knife.

The crisis center said in a tweet late Friday that the “situation is under control.”

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel also tweeted that “all our support is with our soldiers. Our security services remain on alert. We are following the situation closely.”

Associated Press television images from central Brussels showed that police have sealed off a main street not far from the Belgian capital’s main Grand Place tourist attraction.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people in attacks on March 22, 2016 on the Brussels main airport and subway system.

