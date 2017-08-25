Listen Live Sports

Draghi urges cooperation to combat anti-globalization

August 25, 2017 3:41 pm
 
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says the global economy is strengthening but warns that countries must work together to resist a growing backlash against open trade.

Draghi is telling an annual conference of central bankers that multi-lateral cooperation is crucial to reassuring workers who worry that free trade puts their jobs at risk. He says advanced economies must work to ensure that an open global economy preserves fairness, safety and equity for workers.

Draghi did not address economic conditions in his prepared remarks. Some investors had expected him to send some signal about when the ECB will begin scaling back its monthly bond purchases, which have been intended to keep borrowing rates low. The ECB is expected to take up this question when its policymakers meet next month.

