Explosion targeting prison bus injures 7 in Turkey

August 31, 2017 5:52 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state news agency says an explosion in western Turkey has injured seven people.

The Anadolu Agency said the explosion took place Thursday morning and targeted a bus that was carrying prison personnel in western Izmir province.

Izmir governor Erol Ayyildiz said one person was hospitalized but none of the injuries were life threatening, according to the agency.

The private Dogan news agency reported that a bomb in a garbage container was remotely detonated on the prison bus route.

Turkey has been hit by a string of attacks blamed on the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish militants in the past two years, as the country combats numerous security threats.

