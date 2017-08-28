Listen Live Sports

India, China to pull back troops from border confrontation

August 28, 2017 3:30 am
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government says India and China have agreed to pull back their troops from a face-off in the high Himalayas where China, India and Bhutan meet, signaling a thaw in the weeks-long standoff.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Monday that India and China have had diplomatic exchanges over the situation on Doklam plateau in the eastern Himalayas.

“During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests,” the ministry said in a statement.

India said both sides had agreed and have begun the process to withdraw their troops from Doklam.

The confrontation that began in June when Indian troops moved in to stop China from constructing a road in the Doklam region in Bhutan was the worst in decades.

