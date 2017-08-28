Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kenya’s opposition leader challenges polls in Supreme Court

August 28, 2017 6:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court has begun hearing a case in which veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election earlier this month.

Odinga, a former prime minister, has charged that Kenyatta won the elections fraudulently. Odinga was in court Monday as his legal team presented submissions alleging that the electoral commission did not follow the law in adding up voting results and presented fictitious results that were changed to favor Kenyatta.

Odinga said the electoral commission computers were hacked to produce fraudulent results. His lawyers Monday charged that the original voting results forms were replaced with forms lacking security features such as a bar codes, watermarks and stamps. Most international observers have said the election results are credible. Odinga unsuccessfully challenged Kenyatta’s election in 2013.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.