Matt Damon goes mini in Venice opener “Downsizing”

August 30, 2017 10:39 am
 
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is kicking off with “Downsizing,” starring Matt Damon in a drama with a science-fiction premise and a humanist heart.

Damon plays an unhappy everyman who tries to solve his problems — and help save the planet — by undergoing an experimental procedure that shrinks him to 5 inches (12 cm) tall.

Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau also feature in the movie from “Sideways” director Alexander Payne.

The movie fuses Payne’s wry eye for human foibles with a story that explores the power and limits of science and the threat of environmental catastrophe.

“Downsizing” has its red-carpet premiere Wednesday to open the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Several recent Venice openers, including “Gravity” and “La La Land,” have gone on to win multiple Oscars.

___

This version corrects that the film opened the 74th, not the 7th, Venice Film Festival.

