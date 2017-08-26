Listen Live Sports

Official: Death toll from mosque attack in Kabul reaches 28

August 26, 2017 1:35 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the number of people killed in an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital during prayers is at least 28 — up from 20 — including women and children.

Mohammad Salim Rasouli, chief of Kabul’s hospitals, said Saturday that more than 50 others were wounded in the attack a day earlier.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

There were four attackers. Two blew themselves up and another two were shot to death by Afghan security forces.

Family members and relatives of the victims gathered Saturday to bury the bodies inside the mosque compound.

