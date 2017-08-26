Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Qatari ambassador back on the job in Iran

August 26, 2017 6:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that the Qatari ambassador to Iran is back on the job, ignoring the demands of Arab nations who are trying to isolate the energy-rich country.

ISNA reported that Ambassador Ali Hamad Alsulaiti arrived in Tehran on Friday and began working Saturday morning.

Qatar pulled its ambassador to Iran in early 2016 in a show of solidarity after attacks on two Saudi Arabian diplomatic posts in Iran following the Saudi execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

The diplomatic crisis began June 5, when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties to Qatar alleging it was funding extremists and is too close to Iran.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Qatar and Iran share a massive offshore natural gas field that requires communication between the countries.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.