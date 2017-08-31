Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russian activist Navalny launches new attack on Putin

August 31, 2017 12:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has launched a new YouTube corruption attack against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny’s video showed a lavish villa purportedly owned by a son of Putin’s friend that the president had allegedly used. The online video accusing Putin of corruption has been seen at least 2 million times since its release Wednesday.

The video included aerial footage of the seaside mansion surrounded by a large park near Vyborg, close to St. Petersburg.

It’s the latest in a series of YouTube videos by Navalny exposing alleged ill-gotten assets of senior government officials and Kremlin-friendly tycoons.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Navalny, who rose to prominence with his corruption investigations, has declared his intention to run for president in the March 2018 election. A conviction that he calls politically motivated bars him from running, however.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.