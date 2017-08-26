Listen Live Sports

Search temporarily on hold for 8 missing in Swiss landslide

August 26, 2017 6:35 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say they have temporarily suspended their search for eight people who went missing in the first of two landslides that sent rocks, mud and debris into a Swiss Alpine village.

Police said they were evaluating if emergency personnel could safely continue searching Saturday for the missing hikers.

More than 100 rescue workers have been looking for the four Germans, two Swiss and two Austrians since a landslide on Wednesday devastated the small village of Bondo near the Italian border.

They had set off separately or in pairs and were believed to have been hiking in the area of the mudslide.

A second mudslide on Friday hit houses in an area of Bondo that was already sealed off and evacuated because of the first.

