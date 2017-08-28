Security high before Indian court sentences guru for rapes

NEW DELHI (AP) — A curfew was in place Monday in a north Indian town where a spiritual guru who was convicted of rape last week was scheduled to be sentenced later in the day.

A judge will travel to the prison in Rohtak town where the bling-loving guru, who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Ji Insan, has been held since being convicted Friday. The conviction sparked violent protests by the guru’s followers that left at least 38 people dead and hundreds injured.

Train and bus services to Rohtak, in Haryana state, have been suspended to prevent the guru’s supporters from gathering there. Local police said several layers of security were in place around the prison and government troops had permission to use firearms if violence erupted. All cars entering the town were being searched.

The guru faces seven years to life in prison. He has denied raping two female followers, in a case that stems from charges filed in 2002.

Security was also high across Haryana and the neighboring state of Punjab, with schools and offices shut in many places.

A curfew was also in place in Sirsa town, where the sprawling main headquarters of the guru’s Sacha Sauda sect are located. Since Saturday, police have been asking followers to leave the ashram compound, and around 20,000 people left. Local police spokesman Surjeet Singh said that some people were still inside the compound, but that it was impossible to know how many.

He said about 4,000 government troops, including army and paramilitary soldiers, were patrolling the tiny town and the area outside the ashram.

When the guru was found guilty on Friday, tens of thousands of his enraged followers set fire to government buildings, vandalized bus stations and government vehicles, and attacked police and TV journalists in Panchkula, where the verdict was announced.

The sect claims to have about 50 million followers and campaigns for vegetarianism and against drug addiction. It also organizes blood donation drives and tree-planting drives. Religious sects like the Dera Sacha Sauda have huge followings in India.

These sects and their leaders inspire intense devotion among their believers and also wield considerable political clout. Many maintain private militias for their protection.